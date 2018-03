The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. | Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government reiterated its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch, citing strong macro-economic fundamentals, said a finance ministry official after a meeting with the global rating agency on Wednesday.

Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook.