India seeks collaboration with other nations on 5G: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha
Speaking at Convergence India 2018, Sinha termed 5G "one of the most important, emerging" areas and said the country has taken steps to set up a test bed for this technology.
"We are keen to collaborate with other nations that are engaged in this endeavour, so we are a leader not a follower in assessment, refinement and adoption of 5G technology," Sinha said.
He noted that the 5G push will act as a "catalyst" for India's flagship Digital India mission.