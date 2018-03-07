NEW DELHI:ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), has signed a pact with Iran’s IDRO Oil to jointly bid for a $1 billion contract for the development of Susangerd oilfield in southern Iran.

The news comes just a day after a consortium of Indian public sector oil firms led by OVL was given the go-ahead to develop a mammoth oil field in Mozambique.According to OVL, the onland Susangerd field in the Khuzestan province is one of the newest finds and is expected to produce around 30,000 barrels per day of oil in two development phases. Sources say that the Iranian state-owned IDRO Oil is looking at forming a consortium to bid for the development of the Susangerd field.

Susangerd, located 45-kilometres west of the city of Ahvaz i Khuzestan, is estimated to hold more than 5 billion barrels of in-place oil reserves discovered in 2009. Of these, 500 million barrels are recoverable.

Apart from the above mentioned pacts, OVL has been on a spree of pact-signing over the last few quarters, seeking to expand its reach and footprint across the world’s oil fields. In Iran, OVL is also bidding for development rights of the giant South Azadegan Oilfield in direct competition with the likes of sector giants including Shell, France’s Total, Petronas of Malaysia and Russia’s Gazprom.The South Azadegan field currently produces about 80,000 barrels of oil per day (4 million tonnes per annum).