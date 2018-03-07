JAIPUR: In a major relief, the Rajasthan government has granted toll tax waiver on Rajasthan vehicles plying on state highways.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje made this announcement while replying to a question in the assembly here.

"With state highways becoming toll-free, it will come as a big respite for people in state," the Chief Minister added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state media chief Anand Sharma declared it as a historical decision and said that the BJP government had been caring for people and this initiative proved it once again.

After the defeat in Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha elections and Mandalgarh Assembly bypolls, there has been enormous pressure on state government to give breather to public.

