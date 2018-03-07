MUMBAI: Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by oil explorers including Reliance Industries Ltd and banks such as ICICI Bank Ltd fears of a global trade war resurfaced after a key advocate for free trade in the White House resigned.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.85 percent at 33,033.09, its lowest since Dec. 8 while the broader NSE Nifty fell below 10,200 level for the first time since Dec. 7, ending 0.93 percent lower at 10,154.2.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, down nearly 7 percent, was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty index.

Both indexes fell for a sixth straight session, their longest losing streak in a month.

Reliance Industries ended 2.03 percent down at its lowest close since Nov. 15, 2017 while ICICI Bank dropped 2.83 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 24, 2017.