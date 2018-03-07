NEW DELHI:BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday dropped a bad bomb on the country’s top industrialist Gautam Adani calling him “the biggest Non-Performing Assets (NPA) trapeze artiste in Public Sector Banks (PSUs)”.

In a widely commented and shared tweet, Swamy said Adani should be made accountable or he would file a Public Interest Litigation in the court for recovery of bank loans from him.Later in the day, Swamy in an interview to ANI, said that he had information from undisclosable sources that Adani may be having a fortune to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore in NPA.“This will be clear only after investigation. That’s why I raised this question,” he said.

Gautam Adani, who is said to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads the Adani Group which has interest ranging from power generation to coal mining. The group also runs India’s largest private port at Mundra, Gujarat.Adani Group in an official statement clarified that the group’s dependence on public sector banks for long-term borrowings is less than 50 per cent at about Rs 34,000 crore and it is regularly serviced.