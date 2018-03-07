CHANDIGARH: In the 50,000 units annual market size in over 50 horse power segment, tractor major Swaraj Tractors, part of the

Mahindra Group, today announced to foray into high power category of 60 horsepower (HP) to 75 hp tractors with the rolling out of new product. The Swaraj 963 FE will be available in Punjab, Amdhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and

Chhattisgarh to begin withand will be rolled out pan India by the end of 2018 in a phased manner.

The company aims to become a significant player in this category as it is eyeing 11 to 12 per cent market share in a span of one year, in the 50,000 units annual market size in 50 HP plus segment. The company unveiled the 60 hp Swaraj 963FE tractor based on this new platform, with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (exshowroom).

It will be available across its network of 875 dealers. It will be available in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options, catering tot he diverse requirements of its wide farmer base.

The Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Managing Director Pawan Goenka while talking to the media through video conference said,`` We are launching a new tractor platform by entering into 60 HP plus category. Today is a big day for Swaraj

not only for its brand new platform which is happening after a long time, but also Swaraj is entering a new segment 60 plus HP segment which it did not represent.’’

"The only gap the Swaraj has in its offerings up to now is not having a tractor in 60 plus hp range and today we are

filing that gap by launching a brand new tractor in 60 hp category," said Goenka.

He said,`` The Swaraj 963 FE has been designed indigenously by Swaraj's in-house research and development team at

Mohali, Today's launch will further strengthen the brand and help build a much stronger portfolio of tractors that

will cater to a wide range of farming applications and geographical markets.’’ Goenka said that the company expected to sell 1.10 lakh tractors in current fiscal.

There is a growth of almost 13 per

cent CAGR consistently for 13 years," he said adding that Swaraj, which was bought in year 2007, had the second

highest market share in the country.

Rajesh Jejurikar, President (Farm Equipment), Mahindra & Mahindra said less than Rs 100 crore

was spent on developing new tractor platform.

Viren Popli, Chief Operating Officer, Swaraj Division said, "The launch of the 963 FE is based on our new tractor

platform in the 60 hp to 75 hp segment. `` This is a brand new platform that is designed to continue and enhance our promise of power, reliability and application suitability. The tractor has been designed especially for farmers who

have specialised needs and large farms. With its new styling, 12+2 speeds, 2200 Kg lift and many new features.’’