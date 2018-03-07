Swaraj launches new tractor in the 60 to 75 HP segment, targets 12 per cent market share
By Harpreet Bajwa | PTI | Published: 07th March 2018 06:06 PM |
Last Updated: 07th March 2018 06:06 PM
CHANDIGARH: In the 50,000 units annual market size in over 50 horse power segment, tractor major Swaraj Tractors, part of the
Mahindra Group, today announced to foray into high power category of 60 horsepower (HP) to 75 hp tractors with the rolling out of new product. The Swaraj 963 FE will be available in Punjab, Amdhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and
Chhattisgarh to begin withand will be rolled out pan India by the end of 2018 in a phased manner.
The company aims to become a significant player in this category as it is eyeing 11 to 12 per cent market share in a span of one year, in the 50,000 units annual market size in 50 HP plus segment. The company unveiled the 60 hp Swaraj 963FE tractor based on this new platform, with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (exshowroom).
It will be available across its network of 875 dealers. It will be available in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options, catering tot he diverse requirements of its wide farmer base.
The Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Managing Director Pawan Goenka while talking to the media through video conference said,`` We are launching a new tractor platform by entering into 60 HP plus category. Today is a big day for Swaraj
not only for its brand new platform which is happening after a long time, but also Swaraj is entering a new segment 60 plus HP segment which it did not represent.’’
"The only gap the Swaraj has in its offerings up to now is not having a tractor in 60 plus hp range and today we are
filing that gap by launching a brand new tractor in 60 hp category," said Goenka.
He said,`` The Swaraj 963 FE has been designed indigenously by Swaraj's in-house research and development team at
Mohali, Today's launch will further strengthen the brand and help build a much stronger portfolio of tractors that
will cater to a wide range of farming applications and geographical markets.’’ Goenka said that the company expected to sell 1.10 lakh tractors in current fiscal.
There is a growth of almost 13 per
cent CAGR consistently for 13 years," he said adding that Swaraj, which was bought in year 2007, had the second
highest market share in the country.
Rajesh Jejurikar, President (Farm Equipment), Mahindra & Mahindra said less than Rs 100 crore
was spent on developing new tractor platform.
Viren Popli, Chief Operating Officer, Swaraj Division said, "The launch of the 963 FE is based on our new tractor
platform in the 60 hp to 75 hp segment. `` This is a brand new platform that is designed to continue and enhance our promise of power, reliability and application suitability. The tractor has been designed especially for farmers who
have specialised needs and large farms. With its new styling, 12+2 speeds, 2200 Kg lift and many new features.’’