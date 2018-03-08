MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 33,033.09 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 33,244.52 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 33,277.32 points, up by 244.23 points, or 0.74 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,154.20 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,229.65 points, up by 75.45 points or 0.74 per cent.

On Wednesday, heavy selling pressure in banking, capital goods and healthcare stocks, as also negative cues from Asian and European markets, dragged the key Indian equity indices lower for the sixth straight session.

According to market observers, recent developments in the banking sector added to the downward trajectory of the key indices.

The Sensex was down by 284.11 points or 0.85 percent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 33,331.21 points and a low of 32,991.14 points. The Nifty too was down by 95.05 points or 0.93 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 0.70 per cent, Hang Seng up by 1.46 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.62 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite index was also quoting in green, up by 0.19 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.33 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.15 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.