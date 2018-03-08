NEW DELHI:The independent regulator for audit firms National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), set up post the Nirav Modi scam, will be run by bureaucrats with no Chartered Accountants.“One of main purposes of creating NFRA is to keep the auditing process unbiased. So, it was important to keep it free from the ICAI lobby. So, in the existing phase, the board will be run by bureaucrats. There will be no CAs,” said a senior official of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The government had announced to set up NFRA in the wake of accounting lapses in the Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam. Finance Minister had accused the auditors for not being able to detect the fraud and had held them directly responsible for the scam, without mincing his words.According to the official, chartered accountants may join the watchdog if they quit practicing the profession. “If at all there are any CAs, they will be asked surrender their licence. Also, they will be barred from joining any firm or to take up commercial auditing in future so that there is no conflict of interest” the official added.

The move takes its cue from the Kotak panel on corporate governance in October last year. The panel had proposed that government must allow SEBI to take action against auditors if any financial misconduct is reported in listed companies. However, the proposal was rejected by SEBI following strong protest from ICAI.

According to the official, “The Kotak panel had questioned ICAI’s track record in dealing with economic offences. The ministry was miffed with the soft stand by ICAI on auditors in cases which were referred by the ministry,” the official said adding that auditors’ “shoddy role” dates back to 1992 Harshad Mehta securities scam.

According to the official, even when the then Joint Parliamentary Committee had indicated 26 auditing firms, nothing happened to them and they still continue to do business.In November 2015, the ministry had referred 132 listed companies for examining the role of auditor and possible misconduct. These companies were suspended by SEBI for price manipulationbu but no action was taken by ICAI against them.

Auditing the auditors?

NFRA is tasked with the job of recommending accounting and auditing standards, ensuring compliance with them and overseeing the quality of service of the accounting and audit professions. It will also investigate matters of professional misconduct by CAs or CA firms and also suspend thenm from practising for up to 10 years