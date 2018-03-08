NEW DELHI:After reviewing the financing arms of power sector, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the Rural Electrification Corporation (RFC), Power Minister R K Singh has directed financial institutions to not grant loans to Discoms incurring substantial transmission and distribution (T&D) losses until they have a plan to reduce the losses over a time frame.“This will spur Discoms to cut downs T&D losses and improve their repayment capacity, which is very important for lenders,” Singh said.At present, average T&D power losses in India stands over 20 per cent.

The minister has also directed the two lenders to observe prudential norms while giving loans to Discoms. With the reform, PFC and RFC will now look at the financials and the revenue streams of the borrowers. Earlier the repayment capacity was overshadowed by other factors.On the multiple stresses assets, the sector is dealing with currently, Singh said that public sector bank SBI is concerned about it and has a bad loan exposure of Rs 48000-50,000 crore.

Private power payers Tata Power and Adani Power are two of the of SBI’s major borrower in the sector.

“SBI has given loans that are getting stressed, they are worried about it.“I have taken a review for all financial institution and found that large numbers of banks have an exposure to stressed assets. This is something which needs to be addressed,” he said.We haven’t received any letter from Adani power or Tata Power regarding their proposal to sell equity in their Mundra project to government at Rs 1, he added.