An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai . REUTERS/Files

MUMBAI: The rupee was trading lower by 2 paise at 64.91 against the dollar in opening trade today as the American unit strengthened overseas amid foreign fund outflows.

Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and the greenback's gains against other currencies overseas after news of potential US tariff exemptions put pressure on the rupee.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell by 2 paise to 64.91.

Yesterday, it had gained 7 paise to close at a one-week high of 64.89 against the US currency due to sustained dollar selling by exporters and banks.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 273.75 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 33,306.84 in early trade today.