CHENNAI:For some, it may be just another gigantic store that sells parts of antique models. For others, it is a carnival that may just as well be called a gearhead’s paradise. But, all motorcycle enthusiasts seem to want to spend hours wandering through rows lined with pure nostalgia at Royal Enfield’s new store - Vintage.

Vintage is Royal Enfield’s first pre-owned motorcycle store and it aims to capture a significant portion of the market pie in the segment. The new format will only deal in Royal Enfield badged motorcycles and will house pre-owned, refurbished and restored Enfields under one roof.

“We have observed healthy demand for refurbished and pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, and believe that this business will continue to grow. With Vintage, we have created a place where epic motorcycling journeys, experiences, and stores will never end and will be passed on from one owner to another,” said Shaji Koshy, Head, India Business. Royal Enfield expects to open ten vintage stores across the country in the first year.

Analysts say that this is a smart choice for Royal Enfield’s latest foray. “Contemporary bikes can pull off the look that would complement the style one is striving for, but they don’t have the passion of the automobile as an entity… like something we find in old vintage cars,” observed a senior analyst. The Vintage store also offers assistance with financing options along with motor insurance, warranty and post-sales service for motorcycles.