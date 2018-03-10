The era of small telcos came to an end with Aircel filling bankruptcy in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) recently. The company was unable to pay a huge debt of Rs 15,500 crore and its efforts to find a buyer of its assets over the last few months have not yielded any results. Aircel claims to have filed for bankruptcy to find the best possible resolution in the interests of its vendors, distributors and employees. The move was inevitable after the proposed deal with Reliance Communications fell through last year.There were also talks of merger with Airtel but nothing came through.

“Should the application [to NCLT] be accepted, then the committee of creditors and the resolution professional (RP) will work out a strategy and funding plan for the company in a time-bound manner. The Board believes that through this process, the company reemerges from the IBC process as a stronger and more viable business,” says the letter issued to the company employees after the company filed for bankruptcy. The letter further claims that the investors have made investment of `35,000 crore without any return.

The service provider had 81.4 million subscribers at the end of January 2018, however only 50 million of these are believed to be active subscribers. Aircel lost 3.5 million subscribers in January this year and it suffered multiple network outages in February leaving subscribers with no option but to port out. Currently, Aircel is negotiating with the vendors to ensure that the networks continue to run till the time there is a concrete resolution.

Smaller telcos, including Videocon, Telenor and Aircel were increasingly finding it tough to survive post Jio’s disruptive entry in 2016. It led to a spate of acquisitions last year. Airtel acquired Videocon, Telenor, Tikona and consumer wireless business of Tata Teleservices. Besides, Idea and Vodafone announced mega merger to be in a better position to survive in a hypercompetitive market.Aircel had a pan-India presence a few years back. It boasted of a significant market share in the circles of Chennai, Tamil Nadu and North Eastern part of the country. The company was possibly the first service provider to focus on data related services for the youth segment. Aircel was also one of the first telco to have a WiFi related products and services. It was forced to curtail its presence once its licenses were cancelled as fallout of 2G scam. Aircel along with other smaller telcos was key to bringing down the tariffs for the end consumers.

Media reports suggest that a bid by the management, backed by investors is one of the options that the company is currently considering.The future remains uncertain for the 4,000 employees of Aircel.

Aircel’s bankruptcy marks the end of small telcos in the country. It also brings the ongoing consolidation to an end. The author is an independent journalist