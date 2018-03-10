HYDERABAD:Global aircraft makers are expecting to strike gold in the Indian market over the next two decades as more people take to air travel and airline operators place ever increasing orders. Both Airbus and Boeing, giants in the sector, expect the Indian market to deliver a bonanza for aircraft makers.

According to Airbus’ estimations, detailed in its latest India Market Forecast, the Indian market will need 1,750 new planes over the next 20 years to meet an exponential rise in both passenger and freight traffic. Airbus alone expects to deliver an aircraft a week on average to Indian carriers over the next 10 years.

Airbus estimates that the country will need 1,320 single-aisle and 430 wide-body aircraft, valued at $255 billion. While much of the air traffic growth is expected to be driven by a fast-expanding economy, rising wealth and urbanisation, the aircraft maker says ambitious government-backed regional connectivity programmes are also set to enhance demand for air travel. The company has over 300 planes in operation in India at present.

“India will be the third largest aviation market by 2019-20.... We are well positioned to leverage the momentum and already have a backlog orders of over 530 aircraft to date. On an average one Airbus aircraft will be delivered in India every week over the next 10 years,” said Srinivasan Dwarakanath, president, Airbus, India.

The firm also expects Indians to each make four times as many flights as today by 2036, leading to a 8.1 per cent growth every year in passenger traffic over the next 20 years — almost twice as fast as the global average of 4.4 per cent.Meanwhile, rival Boeing predicts an even more bullish outlook for the Indian aviation sector.

Boeing’s Update on Indian aviation market, presented at Wings India 2018, pegs India’s requirements at 2,100 new airplanes over the next 20 years, creating a business opportunity of $290 Billion for aircraft manufacturers.“While the growth in airline passengers over the next 20 years is expected to 4 percent globally, it is estimated to be 8 percent in India.

Among all the new airplanes to be delivered over the next 20 years globally, 39 percent will be in Asia region. Economic, demographic and regulatory trends are contributing to the growth of aviation in India, creating demand for more aircrafts. Also, recent rupee appreciation has helped airlines here maintain profitability, leading to a positive mood in the sector,” said Dinesh A Keskar, Senior Vice President — Sales, Asia Pacific & India, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.