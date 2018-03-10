NEW DELHI: State-owned power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Friday said it has won a Rs 11,700 crore order for setting up a 3x800MW thermal power plant in the district of Ramgarh, Jharkhand.Significantly, this is the single largest order ever placed by NTPC or its subsidiaries and the second largest order ever won by BHEL.

BHEL will execute the project on an ‘engineering, procurement and construction’ (EPC) basis and its commissioning will also lead to phasing out of the old fleet of sub-critical units presently installed at Patratu. Key equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s plants in Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bhopal, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the company’s Power Sector - Western Region division will be responsible for construction and installation activities at the site.

According to BHEL, the project will reduce fuel consumption by employing high-efficiency equipment working at higher operating parameters. The project will also utilise Flue Gas Desulphurization and Selective Catalytic Reduction systems to cut down emission.