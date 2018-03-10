CHENNAI: Air-conditioning and refrigeration major Blue Star Ltd, which has been planning to set up two greenfield manufacturing plants in Jammu and Andhra Pradesh (AP) at an outlay of Rs 210 crore, has decided to begin construction of their factory at Sri City, AP. However, the company is likely to reconsider its plans for the Jammu unit.

Speaking after the launch of a new range of 40 energy efficient air-conditioners, B Thiagarajan, joint managing director, observed that the benefit the company would get (from the Jammu and Kashmir Government) was not clear following the rollout of GST.“Even now, Jammu continues to be a question mark for us, because without GST it will not be beneficial to set up a plant there.

We should wait for another couple of months for the state government (Jammu) to present the budget,” he said.But, while the Jammu unit is on hold, Thiagarajan said that the Board has decided to go ahead with the Sri City plant. “Now, we are accelerating our Sri City operations and construction activities. It will commence in 12-18 months time.”