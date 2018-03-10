On the face of it, the media and entertainment (M&E) sector performed better than the Indian economy’s GDP growth rate, and seems to have a great future. In calendar 2017, the M&E industry touched nearly `1.5 lakh crore ($22.7 billion), a 13 per cent growth from the previous calendar or so says the Ernst & Young (E&Y) report released at the annual media and entertainment ‘Ficci-Frames’ jamboree in Mumbai a few days ago.

Behind the scenes at the ‘Frames’ event, things were muted. Government support for the entertainment industry has been lukewarm. ‘Frames’ as an event, scaled down this year from the earlier sprawling Renaissance Convention Centre in Powai, to the Grand Hyatt Hotel catering for fewer delegates. Performance numbers are optimistic, though. India’s television industry, the largest of the M&E segments, grew at a robust 11.2 per cent to `66,000 crore from `59,400 crore in calendar 2016 (gross of taxes). The print industry, in the doldrums everywhere else in the world, still managed a 3 per cent growth rate touching `30,300 crore in calendar 2017. Expectedly, digital media showed up as the fastest growing segment in the E&Y report, notching up nearly `12,000 crore revenues compared to `9,200 in Calendar 2016.

It was left to Sanjay Gupta, MD of Star India, to prick the rosy bubble. He pointed out at the conclave that India produced 2,000 films a year, compared to America’s 700 releases; yet had just 9,000 screens for exhibition, thereby restricting revenue generation. The biggest films in India like ‘Bahubali’ have been able to muster $100 million, while comparable Hollywood releases rake in a billion or more dollars. In comparison, the US has 40,393 screens for one-third our population, and China, which matches us in population, has 40,000 screens.

The Digital March

Union minister for information & broadcasting and textiles, Smriti Irani, who inaugurated the industry conclave, did not have much to say on how the government intended to better the entertainment quotient of the masses; but she had a word of advice for the industry: “The answer to such challenges lies in digital India and personalisation of content,” she said.

In the last couple of years it is not the film industry, which once used to define the M&E sector, but Digital Media, that is now pushing the growth curve. Star’s Sanjay Gupta defines the digital revolution thus: From a rustic and a poor business model with less than 9,000 screens, entertainment moved to a more ‘family’ format with 16 crore TV screens; and beyond that the country is now lighting up with 35 crore smart phone screens. With low cost data and handsets, and improving internet connectivity, in another two years it will be 67 crore big and small screens.

As many as 250 million people — or 20 per cent of India — viewed videos online in 2017, and the number is expected to double by 2020. By then, digital media revenues will touch `22,400 crore and will outstrip Filmed Entertainment. E&Y estimates that there are 1.5 million ‘digital only’ consumers and the number by 2020 will be 4 million. This GenNext brigade, a small but growing tribe, have not only abandoned newspapers but also given up broadcast television and their Tata Sky connections in favour of entertainment via Netflix and Amazon ‘Prime’.

Print Still Growing

But it is the print industry in India that never ceases to amaze. Even as print readership and ad revenue is shrinking by the day everywhere in the world, in India the E&Y projections estimate a annual growth rate of nearly seven per cent till 2020, with regional print media growing even faster at 8 per cent. The reader base is estimated at 395 million, or 38 per cent of the population and readership has grown by 110 million over the last three years.

In a discussion on the print sector at ‘Frames’ interestingly captioned: ‘Past Perfect, Future Tense’, participants acknowledged that the share of the advertising pie for print had been steadily falling from 40 per cent a few years ago to 33 per cent currently. With the Indian Readership Survey — IRS 2017 — proving that print still had an enviable reach, he said a resurgence in ad revenue was only a matter of time. Everywhere else Digital Media has grown on print media’s decline; in Indian, the enigma is both seem to be healthy; for how long, nobody knows!