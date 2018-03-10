MUMBAI: The government on Friday finally confirmed that it indeed sought an additional Rs 13,000 crore dividend from RBI during the current financial year to shore up its non-tax revenue and bridge the shortfall in overall tax collections.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had paid Rs 30,659 crore dividend to the Centre as against the budgeted Rs 58,000 crore on account of higher printing costs.In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said additional funds were sought as per the Malegam Committee’s recommendations of transfer of the RBI’s entire surplus to the government.

It may be noted that the central bank had declined government requests with the RBI governor Dr Urjit Patel categorically dismissing possibility of any additional transfers. Just a few days ago, there were reports that the central bank will payout Rs 10,000 crore as interim dividend.

As per the Banking Act, the central bank has to plough back profits to the Centre. This figure is derived after making provisions for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets, contributions to staff and others. RBI earns income primarily from the interest it gets from the purchase and sale of government securities, from lending to banks, and on bond holdings.