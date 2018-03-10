NEW DELHI: Keep your passport details ready if you are seeking bank loans above `50 crore. To prevent the likes of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from fleeing country, government has decided to make it mandatory to share passport details for applying for loan above `50 crore.“Next step on clean and responsible banking. Passport details must for loans above `50 crore. Step to ensure quick response in case of fraud, Secretary, Financial Services Rajiv Kumar tweeted on Saturday.For all existing loans of over `50 crore, banks have been asked to collect passport details of borrowers within 45 days, he added.

According to sources from the Finance Ministry, “for sanctioning loans above `100 crore, banks can ask details of overseas business, offices and any major partner, and also passport details of partners or spouses if required”. The passport details will help banks to take timely action and inform the relevant authorities to prevent economic offenders and fraudsters from fleeing the country.

Last week, the Cabinet approved the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill after Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi allegedly defrauded state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 12,700 crore and left the country and are refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. The scam had come to light at a time when banking sector was trying to recover from stressed loans.

The proposed fugitive law aims to impound and sell assets of these escapees with a view to quickly recover dues. The Finance Ministry also had also directed all public sector banks to come clean on fraudulent transactions and to report suspected transactions above `50 crore to CBI within 15 days.