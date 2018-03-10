NEW DELHI: Government think-tank NITI Aayog should suggest for alternative means of non-tax revenues than to recommend options such as selling off strategic divestment of PSUs with steady and proven track record, a Parliamentary panel said in a report today.

"With regard to the issue of strategic divestment of public sector undertakings (PSUs), the committee are of the view that no profit making PSUs should be sold.

NITI being a think tank should consider this and suggest alternative avenues of non-tax revenues to the government than adopting this easy way out.

"For instance, in the case of Air India, the committee would like to be informed as to why this turnaround is not being considered instead of write-offs of debts," the Standing Committee on Finance said in its report tabled in Parliament.

The committee was also of the view that PSUs with steady and proven track record should not be subject to any strategic disinvestment, but should be systematically strengthened and nurtured to leverage their role to achieve the desired socio-economic objectives and National Development Agenda 2022.

On the revitalisation of farm sector and doubling of farmers' income, it said that NITI should without any delay come out with a workable blue print and a coherent strategy to achieve those goals.

Asking to be apprised at the earliest on various schemes and projects undertaken including that of funding pattern.

The committee also asked to be apprised about the initiatives taken by NITI in collaboration and coordination with state governments and the results achieved with regard to digitisation of land records, public health records and other such social documentation, which will go on a long way towards operationalising the concept of cooperative federalism.