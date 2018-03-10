CHENNAI : While businesses and lenders are coming around to the utility offered by electronic bill exchanges, the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) still needs some sort of insurance cover or guarantor system to open it up to full potential. Industry experts say such a move could open up a `50,000 crore market. TReDS is an online platform which facilitates the financing of trade receivables of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME) through multiple financiers and enables discounting of invoices raised against large corporates. The platform is intended to ease the credit cycle for MSMEs, which otherwise struggle to obtain enough funds for working capital requirements due to low credit ratings or other reasons. Three TReDS platforms have received licenses from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) so far.

“Of the `26 lakh crore estimated demand for finance for the MSME sector, only `14 lakh crore was met by banks and other non-bank institutions. So, already there is a gap of `12 lakh crore,” Kalyan Basu, MD & CEO of Invoicemart, the Axis Bank-backed TReDS platform noted. But, while TReDS, a pet project of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, has helped in prompt realisation of trade receivables at competitive market rates and more availability of funds for MSMEs, credit insurance remains a pain point.

According to Basu, his exchange is already in discussions with the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) for something similar. “We are in talks with National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) to get some sort of guarantee for invoices getting discounted on the TReDS platform,” Basu told the New Indian Express.

Once such companies begin covering transactions on the platform, there will be four players in the system -- the buyer, the seller, the financier, and a guarantor. When a financier makes a bid on the platform, he will have an option to choose if he wants a guarantee. “Only if we are able to add some guarantee schemes will we be able to give value to MSMEs and expand,” Basu added.