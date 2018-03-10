HYDERABAD : Trujet, one of the few carriers connecting small towns to the larger airline net, is set to both expand its fleet and add new destinations to its roster soon. According to company officials, the carrier is planning to add seven new aircraft to its fleet and will start servicing another route — Chennai to Salem — from March 25. “Trujet is now reaching a new level to serve our beloved passengers with a whole new approach. To encourage the Indian population towards air traveling, Trujet is offering exclusive fares starting from `599,” said Senthil Raja, Head-Commercial, Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd, which operates the Trujet brand.

Trujet is the only airline to operate on the Hyderabad-Aurangabad route. Apart from this, Trujet operates from 13 stations including Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Chennai, Goa, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Nanded, Cuddapah, Mysore and Vidyanagar under the UDAN scheme. The company is also planning to add seven more aircraft to its current fleet of five. Additionally, Trujet has received permission to fly in 20 new routes, including from Ahmadabad to Porubandar, Jaisalmer, Nasik and Jalagao, and Gauhati to Kuchchihar, Buranpur, Teju, Tejapur etc.