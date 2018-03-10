NEW DELHI: Shares of debt-ridden Videocon Industries hit the 5 per cent upper circuit at the markets on Friday after reports stated that the firm is looking to sell Rs 30,000 crore worth of its Brazilian oil block assets to resolve its debt burden.

The news, in tandem with a statement from the promoter Venugopal Dhoot that rubbished rumours that he is fleeing the country, saw trade in Videocon scrips soar -- share prices rising by 4.94 per cent to Rs 13.39 before getting locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit.Stock exchanges have different circuit breakers that lock trading on a particular scrip if it falls or rises too sharply.

On Friday, Videocon shares opened at Rs 13.35 after closing at Rs 12.67 on Thursday. But with frantic trading on what is perceived as good news seeing more than 5.82 lakh shares changing hands, share prices hit the 5 per cent circuit breaker almost immediately after markets opened.The latest development is likely to have prevented Videocon stock hitting its 52-week low of Rs 12.10, as it has been threatening to over a month. A flurry of rumours over last few days speculating that Dhoot might flee the country like Nirav Modi, the key suspect in the PNB scam, had not helped stock values.

However, the company had clarified on Thursday that such reports were false.While the clarification did not see much improvement in stock prices, reports that the company has appointed financial experts to work out its best options to repay lenders, including the sale of various assets, saw investors regain confidence.