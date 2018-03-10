It is that time of the year when all brand managers and ad agency executives suddenly remember the lady of the house (oops! politically incorrect usage of ‘lady’), nay the fairer sex (oops! politically incorrect again), nay the weaker sex (oops! incorrect again), nay women (okay, passable) because March 8 every year is International Women’s Day. This year too, on cue, as the day dawned closer, social media started to get flooded with she-ads. Most were drags. Some were brags.

Of the entire lot, I think four of them stood out. Not because they were exceptional in content and creativity, but just because they had enough punch to stand out amongst the others that crowded the space. The whole problem with Women’s Day ads is that they need to be laden with heavy messages of wrongs that need to be righted in a world dominated by men; and with no recognition or love or appreciation for women. Unfortunately, it is on this day alone, brands feel they are obligated to eulogise the oppressed ‘she’, the woman.

amit bandre

Mosquito repellent brand All Out used Women’s Day to launch a new brand campaign intended to initiate national dialogue about the importance of families supporting mothers when making tough parenting decisions. The film features an extended family having dinner and being confronted with a situation which raises questions about parenting. The film is a part of a larger call-to-action by the brand called #standbytoughmoms that intends to raise awareness and encourage support of parents and the tough decisions they make.

Apparel brand Biba’s #ChangeForProgress film shows a group of cousins sitting together at a function. One boy asks his cousin about how much she scored at her recently concluded exams. As he goes on to boast about his performance, the conversation is interrupted by an uncle. He congratulates him about his marks and then asks him ‘what will he gain from studying that much’. He continues with a statement that has been traditionally thrown at women as he says ‘After all you have to settle down and run the house’. The film concludes with a message that reads, ‘Why ask a woman what you wouldn’t ask a man’.

PC Chandra Jewellers’ Women’s Day film urges women to ‘uncelebrate’ the day. It shows women stating examples where women see a bias against them. Some of the points they bring out are — “How often have you thought while men look ‘cool’ in shorts, girls look ‘hot’? Why there is the phrase ‘working-mom’ and why ‘working-dads’ doesn’t exist.

The Brooke Bond ad film shows a boy play-making tea with a tea toy set that is usually associated with girls. The narration starts by saying, “He loves to make tea, but that doesn’t make him a girl” and then goes on to end with “It just makes him a boy that girls like”. The ad urges people who believe in this message to join their conversation on ‘#unstereotype’.

Frankly, the films put out by all the brands are lukewarm and somewhat disappointing, except Brooke Bond. The Brooke Bond film is zara hatke. The boy play-making tea breaks the mold of oppressed women/belligerent women protesting an unfair world. Thankfully, the little boy in the tea ad just comes across as a guy who has no major issues with the world. He is just a boy that girls like. There is a certain niceness about the ad. And it brings a smile to your face.

To Biba or to All Out, all I would say is that just running an ad film on Women’s Day cannot change the world or its attitude. If you wish to do that, be committed, be consistent and be constant.

Sandeep Goyal is an advertising veteran. He has worked for 30 years in leadership positions at JWT, Rediffusion, Zee Telefilms and Dentsu.