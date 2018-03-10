MUMBAI: Even as the government and the banking regulator are scraping the bottom of the barrel to wipe out bad loans, there appears to be no stopping in the number of wilful defaulters.For the first nine months of the current fiscal, borrowers who have the ability to repay debts but chose not to increased by 1.6 per cent to 9,063. And this figure pertains only to public sector banks (PSBs).

In a written reply to the Lok Sabh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance said, “The amount involved for public sector banks is reported at Rs 1,10,050 crore.”Considering the large number, the government recently amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code barring wilful defaulters and their related entities from participating in the resolution process. Besides, as per the guidelines of RBI, there are provisions for penal measures and criminal action against wilful defaulters.

“PSBs, as on December 31, 2017, have registered 2,108 FIRs against wilful defaulters, filed 8,462 suits for recovery from wilful defaulters and initiated action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 in respect of 6,962 cases of wilful defaulters,” he said.

Besides, Shukla added, market regulator Sebi too has issued regulations barring companies with wilful defaulters as promoters/directors from accessing capital markets to raise funds.Meanwhile, in a separate reply, he said Rs 2,30,287 crore has been written off by state-run banks for five years ended March, 2016.

“Writing-off of non-performing assets is a regular exercise conducted by banks to clean up their balance sheet and achieving taxation efficiency. Writing-off of loans is done for tax benefit and capital optimization.

Borrowers of such written off loans continue to be liable for repayment,” he explained.According to Shukla, state-run banks have committed to ensure for clean lending, strict segregation of roles for appraisal, monitoring and recovery, online processing of loans, clean consortium lending arrangements, stressed assets management verticals for stringent recovery and clean post sanction follow-up for loans above Rs 250 crore.

A worry for India

9,063 wilful defaulters

2,108 FIRs against wilful defaulters

8,462 suits filed for recovery from wilful defaulters

6,962 cases of wilful defaulters