MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 85.40 points or 0.84 per cent at 10,312.25 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,468.16 points, traded at 33,571.85 points (9.23 a.m.) -- up 264.71 points or 0.79 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,608.69 points and a low of 33,468.16 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,151 advances and 348 declines.

