REUTERS: Indian shares jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, in line with a global rally after the latest U.S. jobs report assuaged fears around inflation and faster rate hikes, while investors back home awaited inflation numbers due later in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.9 percent higher at 10,421.40, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 1.83 percent at 33,917.94.

The Nifty climbed as much as 2 percent in its biggest intraday percentage rise since March 14, 2017.

All but three stocks closed lower on the Nifty 50 index, with Bharti Airtel Ltd and ITC Ltd among the top percentage gainers. ITC ended up 4.2 percent, while Bharti Airtel closed 4.8 percent higher.