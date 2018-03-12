NEW DELHI: Most financial investment undoubtedly begins on the very first day of the financial year. However if you had been laid back and have not decided on your investment goals, there is still some hope for you before next fiscal year commences.

Assess your income and liabilities

Everyone has unique financial liabilities as well as risk-bearing capacity, and so there cannot be a common tax saving plan for all. The most important aspect of financial planning is to know your income, tax liabilities and commitments like EMIs before going for investment in any financial instruments.

Note down how much headroom you have and then select options on the basis of how much financial risk you can take. If in doubt, you can seek a professional help which will help you to optimise tax saving.

Look for the options in Section 80C, 80D

The Section 80C of the income tax act offers a wide range of financial instruments which allows tax deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakhs. Pick up investments like life insurance and health insurance if you have not. Section 80D helps you in getting maximum tax deductions of Rs 25,000 for health insurance premium paid for self and family if you are under 60 years of age and Rs 30,000 for people above 60 years of age.You can also pick up a pension plan which will not only help you in saving tax but are essential instruments for achieving long term financial security for your family.

Diversify your portfolio

It is always wise to diversify your portfolio into high risk high gain, medium risk medium gain and low risk low gain, depending on your risk appetite.A healthy portfolio is a right mix of traditional saving instruments like PPF, bank fix deposits and many tax saver funds under the ELSS and blue chip stocks. Despite low term capital plan, investing in mutual fund is still an attractive option.