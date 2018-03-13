NEW DELHI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) today said it has joined hands with Amazon India for its ad free music streaming service, Amazon Prime Music.

As part of the deal, Amazon Prime Music in India will get access to more than a million works/titles spread across multiple languages, eras and genres of Indian music, IPRS said in a statement.

IPRS is the sole authorised body to issue licences for usage of musical works and literary music within India.

The body collects royalties from users of such content, for and on behalf of its members which include the authors, composers and the publishers of music and distributes this royalty amongst them.

This deal is one the biggest of its nature in the digital content publishing in India, IPRS said.