NEW DELHI: India’s leading telecom player Bharti Airtel on Monday received approval from the board to raise up to Rs 16,500 crore through a mix of privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and foreign currency bonds for refinancing debt and paying for spectrum liabilities.

“The board of directors… approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis and issuance of foreign currency bonds up to a limit of $1 billion or equivalent in one or more tranches”, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing. The company went on to add that “... any funds if raised from the issuance of aforesaid debt securities shall be used for routine treasury activities including refinancing of existing debt and spectrum liabilities”.

The NCDs of up to Rs 10,000 crore can be raised in tranches or a series at rates approved from time to time. The approval is reportedly the biggest fund-raising plan approved by the Bharti Airtel board in a single meeting.

One of the reasons Airtel cited for seeking fresh fundraising approval was that the nod obtained from shareholders earlier for the issuance of NCDs up to Rs 10,000 crore is valid only until March 13, 2018. Post the news, shares of Bharti Airtel rose nearly 5 per cent and its stock jumped 4.68 per cent to end at Rs 420.75 on BSE.

Airtel’s consolidated net debt stood at Rs 91,714 crore as of December 31, 2017 and its quarterly net profit has gone down in the on-going tariff war.

In its exercise to reduce debt and take on the intense competition of Reliance Jio, Airtel is on a fundraising spree.

In the recent few months, Airtel has raised Rs 12,089 crore through its stake sale in its tower unit Bharti Infratel and received another Rs 2,649 crore investment from Singapore-based partner Singtel