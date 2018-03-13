NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced its association with Paytm as the official umpire partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years.



Paytm is also the title sponsor of India Cricket.



Speaking on the development, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said: "Paytm are presently the title sponsors of India Cricket and the relationship has now been extended to the IPL. Both Paytm and BCCI share a strong bond and we will continue to provide great value to Paytm."



Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, said: "We are delighted to be the IPL umpire partner for the next five years. Cricket has been a key element in Paytm's brand journey and it has worked brilliantly for our young brand."



"We had a great relationship with the BCCI, and our investment in IPL further reaffirms our commitment to this wonderful sport," he added.



The 2018 edition of the cash-rich IPL will start from April 7, with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Mumbai.