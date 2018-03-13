NEW DELHI:Backed by better than expected performance by the manufacturing and consumer durables sector, India’s factory production grew to 7.5 per cent in January over the same month last year, while retail inflation cooled to 4.44 per cent in February, well within the comfort zone of the government.

“The General Index for the month of January 2018 stands at 132.3, which is 7.5 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of January 2017,” a Central Statistics Office (CSO) release said.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown at 7.1 per cent in December 2017.The growth was driven by the manufacturing sector which grew by 8.7 per cent during the month as compared to 2.5 per cent in January 2017, showing signs of recovery. Manufacturing alone constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index.

Capital goods also registered a healthy growth at 14.6 per cent in January, 2018 against a decline of 0.6 per cent last year. Consumer non-durables grew at 10.5 per cent as against a growth of 9.6 per cent. Consumer durable goods recorded a growth rate of 8 per cent in January 2018 against a contraction of 2 per cent a year ago. However, the mining sector saw a flat growth of 0.1 per cent compared to 8.6 per cent a year ago.In terms of industries, 16 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during the first month this year.

Meanwhile, retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) fell to a four-month low of 4.44 per cent in February due to cheaper food articles and lower fuel cost. It was at 5.07 per cent in January.

Inflation was 17.57 per cent for vegetables, down from 26.97 per cent in January. For fruits, it was 4.80 per cent against 6.24 per cent. Inflation for fuel and light category was at 6.80 per cent in February against 7.73 per cent in January.However, the rate of price increase was higher for transport and communication services at 2.39 per cent against 1.97 per cent in January.