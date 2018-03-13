In vitro fertilization is paving way for millions of couples to develop their generation. fertility clinic in Mumbai is increasing each day. For the past three decades the growth of technologies used to improve IVF treatment is also developing in a very fast pace.

In vitro fertilization is a technique where eggs are extracted and sperm samples are manually combined with them to form embryos then those are inserted into the uterus. Proper monitoring of the growing embryos is primary for the process to be more successful.

Time lapse embryo monitoring allows continuous and non-invasive embryo observation without the need of embryo removal. Time lapse microscopy is used in research and also Fertility hospitals in Mumbai as it proves to increase pregnancy rates and lowers abortion rate. Time lapse monitoring helps embryologists to monitor how embryos are developing in regular timed intervals. It acts as an embryo assessment tool.

Normal embryo monitoring system also allows embryologists to know if the embryos are divided or not, yet the regular monitoring and duration for each stage in growth will be missed. Time lapse embryo monitoring system facilitates monitoring without exposing the embryo to outside world where the temperature and humidity are not normal.

Most of the infertility treatment clinics price separately for TLEM, yet certain clinics offer as a part of their normal package. Doctors insist on this technology as this gives higher success rate.

There are types of time lapse monitoring available. Embryoscope is the method in which special type incubators are used. These incubators are attached with a time lapse machine which helps in embryo selection with continuous monitoring of the embryo growth through cameras in the form of images and videos for further reference to know which embryo can result in better pregnancy. This method helps not only in proper embryo selection but also in predicting chromosomal abnormalities. This technique is used for patients who get more embryos and who deserve more knowledge about embryos for selection.

The PrimoVision technique involves an independent petri dish with a miniature microscope installed to take pictures of embryo development. This ensures the optimal stability of growing conditions and also allows the equipment to be fitted into their normal labs, there is no need for special incubators.

Eeva means ahead of normal IVF techniques, it takes images form day 1 to day 3 and further the images are analyzed by proprietary computer software and categorized as high and low. It uses special algorithm and formula to predict early viability of embryos which means embryo maturity assessment and reaches blastocyst stage (it is the fifth day stage after fertilization). In case many embryos are in the blastocyst stage, it also helps in knowing which is in the best blastocyst stage.

Noninvasive TLEM is advised to detect if any abnormal divisions occur leading to the occurence of chromosomal malsegregation (chromosomal abnormalities) which are a major cause for spontaneous miscarriage or birth defects.

Upto 5 percent of children are born today by IVF treatment method, the success rates are increasing by the advanced technologies included in them.

It is adviced to take any of the TLEM types based on the medical requirements and cost of each. Proper place of selection for fertility treatment in big cities like

Mumbai is must for better results.