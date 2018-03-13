NEW DELHI: Riding on economic activity and a spurge in rural demand, domestic vehicle sales grew by 22.7 per cent to 21,11, 383 units in February as against 17,19,806 units in the same month last year, the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said.

While the passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew by 7.7 per cent year-to-year to 275,329 units, two-wheeler sales grew by 23.8 per cent to 16, 85, 814 units last month. Within the PV segment, car sales grew at a muted pace of 3.70 per cent to 179,122 units, while utility vehicles registered 21.82 per cent year-to-year growth to 80,254 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales rose 26.48 per cent reaching 1,053,230 units, while scooter sales continued achieving double-digit growth rising by 24 per cent to 560,653 units.