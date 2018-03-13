CHENNAI: Telecom operator Vodafone is set to take on bigger rivals Airtel and Reliance by expanding its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service across the country. On Monday, the telco indicated its plans of launching VoLTE service in Tamil Nadu this year. However, the company did not specify any timeframe for the launch.

“We should be launching it (VoLTE services) soon,” S Murali, business head, Vodafone Tamil Nadu said, adding some of the circles where Vodafone offers the services include Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi and Karnataka.

Murali said Vodafone offers SuperNet 4G services in more than 1,800 towns in Tamil Nadu. According to him, the company currently has 7,234 sites in the circle, of which 1,700 sites have the double carrier facility offering ‘double the speed’ for customers.

In Chennai, the company has 2,539 sites launched between January 2017 and 2018.

“We have seen a rapid rise in data consumption, both in urban areas as well as in rural pockets of Tamil Nadu. Our network expansion drive has accordingly kept pace fulfilling this growing demand of our millions of customers across the region,” he said.