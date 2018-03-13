Sleep is vital to remain healthy and fit. Usually, a person needs 7-8 hours of sleep everyday. However, if you keep on tossing and turning for the whole night, you’re unlikely to achieve a comfortable sleep. This guide will brief you more about various sleeping positions and how each of them affects your health.

Sleep position and health

Wrong sleeping position can lead to health issues such as acid reflux, snoring, wrinkles and lower back pain. With time, we naturally move towards our comfortable sleeping positions. As per a study, it has been found that side sleep is one of the most popular sleeping positions among Americans.

It may not be feasible for a person to keep a record of the sleep posture every night. However, noticing your body’s position before sleeping and after waking up can help you to relate your health problems associated with the sleeping position.

Sleeping position and personality

There’s a link between a person’s sleeping position and his/her personality. Some common sleeping positions include sleeping on the back, sleeping on stomach, fetal position, sleeping on your side.

Various sleeping positions

Back Sleepers

As per a study, it has been found that sleeping on back makes alignment of spine, neck and head better. Sleeping on back with your arms spread on both the sides is considered to be one of the best positions. This position provides relief to your neck if you don’t use lots of pillows. However, some users have admitted snoring and sleep apnea problems with this sleeping position.

Usually, people sleeping in this position are reserved, quiet and have high standard. Just a small alteration of this sleeping position is “starfish” position where you sleep on your back and your arms are up and out. Starfish position prevents skin breakouts and facial wrinkles.

Stomach Sleepers

Sleeping on stomach with face down is considered as one of the worst sleep positions by physicians. This is because this sleeping position doesn’t support natural position of your spine. Sleeping on stomach can be helpful for people having problem of snoring.

However, sleeping in this position can lead to chronic pain since your head is in one position for a longer duration. Usually, stomach sleepers are anxious, brash and outgoing. This sleeping position can lead to neck and back pain, particularly among people who don’t use pillow. In case, you’re also a stomach sleeper and you use pillow, make sure that it is very soft and thin.

Side Sleepers

Sleeping with both arms down with your spine being in its natural position is called side sleeping position. This sleeping position can reduce neck and back pain. Apart from this, it has been found by a study that side sleeping alleviates sleep apnea.

However, there are chances that side sleeping restricts your blood flow and puts pressure on your nerves thereby causing shoulder or arm pain. Usually, side sleepers are gullible, trusting and easy-going.

Fetal Position

Sleeping in fetal position is one in which your knees are drawn up and are pulled towards chest. This position may appear to be comfortable, but it often leads to chronic neck and back pain. Usually, people sleeping in this position are shy, warm and organized.

Sleeping position and mattress

It’s important to bear in mind that mattress plays a vital role in your sleep posture. Besides this, it also affects how comfortably you sleep at night. For instance, if you prefer to sleep on your stomach, an old, saggy and worn-out bed can affect your sleep posture may hurt your back. You can buy good quality mattresses in affordable range at mattress-inquirer.com a mattress reviews website.

Conclusion

Hope this guide will help you to understand about various sleeping positions.