CHENNAI: Telecom service provider Vodafone today said it has received over 10 lakh Aircel customers who have opted to use its network.

"10 lakh Aircel customers have ported to Vodafone so far. Vodafone has kept all retail touch points operational seven days a week to help consumers with their requirement", a statement said.

The network is equipped with required bandwidth and additional capacity, it said.

Recently, Aircel said it has filed for bankruptcy as the company has been facing troubled times in the highly financially stressed industry.

"Intense competition following the disruptive entry of a new player, legal and regulatory challenges, high level of unsustainable debt and increased losses had together caused significant "negative business and reputational impact" on the company", Aircel had said then.