MUMBAI: India's non-basmati rice exports during April-January jumped 34 percent from a year earlier to 7.02 million tonnes as Bangladesh, Benin and Sri Lanka raised purchases, a government body said.

The country's buffalo meat exports during the period rose 7.2 percent from a year ago to 1.16 million tonnes on good demand from Vietnam, Malaysia and Egypt, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat and rice.