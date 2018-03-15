Surface-to-air missile defense system developed by the DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited | PTI

NEW DELHI: The initial public offer of defence company Bharat Dynamics was oversubscribed 1.28 times so far on the last day of bidding today.

The IPO to raise Rs 960 crore received bids for 2,86,50,230 shares against the total issue size of 2,24,51,953 shares, data available with NSE till 1645 hrs showed.

Till yesterday, the IPO was subscribed 46 percent.

The IPO size is of up to 22,451,953 equity shares.

The issue which would close today is in a price band of Rs 413-428.

SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities are managing the issue.