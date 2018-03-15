NEW DELHI: Tata Sons Chief Ethics Officer Mukund Rajan has announced his decision to leave the organisation at the end of the current financial year.

Rajan was the youngest director to have been appointed to the boards of major Tata companies, including Tata Teleservices Limited and Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL).

A long-time employee of Tata Group and a Tata Administrative Service officer for 23 years, Rajan was also the first Brand Custodian of the group and under his watch the Tata brand was rated as the best Indian corporate brand by both Interbrand and Brand Finance.

“(Rajan) has conveyed personal reasons for his decision to leave Tata Sons and has indicated he will be evaluating certain entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months. We thank him for his distinguished services in various leadership roles,” Tata Sons said in a statement on Thursday.

“Rajan and Tata Sons have mutually agreed that Dr Rajan will leave the services of Tata Sons on March 31, 2018.”