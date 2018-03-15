HYDERABAD: Consumer durables major Panasonic is eyeing around Rs 1,500 crore in business riding on the back of a new range of air purifying air conditioners (AC) launched on Wednesday. According to company officials, Panasonic aims to increase its customer base with the new range as consumer awareness on air pollution rapidly increases, especially in cities like Delhi.

“This new range of air purifying inverter ACs, inbuilt with a patented air purification system called Nanoe Technology that actively removes PM2.5 and airborne particles, gives up to 99 per cent clean air,” the company’s AC business head, Gaurav Sah, said.

“Indoor air pollution can be worse than outdoor air pollution. In the wake of the changing preferences of consumers towards a healthy indoor environment, our air purifying innovation, Nanoe Technology, uses nano-sized electrostatic atomised water particles to deodorise, inhibit bacteria and virus growth, remove dust and purify the air in the room even when the cooling function of the air-con is turned off”.

Sah added that the company was targeting 20 per cent revenue growth in the next financial year. “With this new range we aim to achieve Rs 1,500 crore in business during the summer season, and we are targeting 20 per cent growth in FY18-19 over last year.