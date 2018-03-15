CHENNAI: Strengthening its position in the premium end of the market, TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched the all-new Apache RTR 160.Christened as RTR 160 4V, the bike is priced at `81,490 for the carburettor variant, while the top-end fuel injected variant is priced at `89,990 (both ex-showroom Delhi).

“The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is an exciting addition to the TVS Apache RTR series. It is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle in India and embodies the latest racing technology with best-in-class performance,” said K N Radhakrishnan, president and chief executive officer, TVS Motor Company. TVS has also linked it with its racing pedigree, stating the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V enables the best performance in its class and boasts a top speed of 114 kmph (EFI), 113 kmph (Carb).

The company seems confident that that the new motorcycle will leave competitors behind. “The new offering is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle, creating a new benchmark in the segment. We are confident that this model will set the precedence with its superior performance and dynamic racing look,” said Radhakrishnan.

The two-wheeler major expects to sell around five lakh units of Apache series of motorcycles during the current fiscal. “This is the third model from our stable. We expect to sell five lakh units in the Apache series, which is a growth of around 25 per cent,” he added. On the exports front, the Apache series constitutes about 8,000 units per month.

Positioned above the existing Apache RTR 160, the new addition to the Apache family will go head-to-head with the Bajaj Pulsar, which dominates the category.