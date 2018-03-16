CHENNAI: IT services major Infosys will set up its next technology and innovation hub in Hartford, and hire 1,000 American workers by 2022.

While the first innovation hub is in Indianapolis, Infosys announced another such hub in Raleigh, and a design and innovation hub in Providence.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and to create 1,000 technology jobs in the state,” Infosys President Ravi Kumar said.

The Connecticut hub will have a special focus on insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

“Hartford’s position as the insurance capital of the world, paired with Connecticut’s world-renowned academic institutions, will place Infosys in close proximity to valued clients and accelerate the recruitment of highly-skilled local talent,” Kumar said, adding that the investment will further strengthen Infosys’ ability to serve client needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce.

Last year in May, Infosys had announced setting up of four such hubs and hiring about 10,000 locals in the US.