NEW DELHI: Apex exporters’ organisation FIEO on Thursday warned India will have to deal with the export subsidy challenge raised by the US at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) “very carefully” in order to protect its “huge business interests”.

Ajay Sahai, president, FIEO also pointed out India should gradually begin eliminating subsidies that do not fit inside the WTO framework.

Sahai’s warnings come in the wake of the US requesting dispute settlement consultations with India at WTO challenging several Indian export subsidy programmes. If the two nations can’t reach a solution through consultation, the US may request a WTO dispute settlement panel to review the matter. India’s exports to the US stood at $42.21 billion in 2016-17, while imports were $22.30 billion.

“I think the need of the hour is to constructively engage with the US... there is no need for tough posturing. We have huge business interests in the US and we have to tread very carefully,” Sahai told The New Indian Express.

With the government already responding to the US’ consultation offer, Sahai said that while not every scheme challenged by the US are subsidy schemes, the few which are will have to be gradually remodelled.