NEW DELHI: The third quarter of the current fiscal year has witnessed a sharp widening of India’s current account deficit (CAD) in the wake of a steady rise in imports. According to data released by the RBI on Friday, CAD rose to 2 per cent of GDP at $13.5 billion in the October-to-December quarter, up from $8 billion (1.4 per cent) during the corresponding period the previous year.

Current account deficit, which is the difference between foreign exchange spent and earned, had stood at $7.2 billion (1.1 per cent) of GDP in the preceding quarter.

“The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year basis is primarily due to a higher trade deficit, which rose to $44.1 billion in the reporting quarter due to a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports,” the central bank said in its statement.

On a cumulative basis, CAD has more than doubled to 1.9 per cent of GDP in the April-December 2017 period, from just 0.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2016-17. The rise is due to the sharp widening of trade deficit, which shot up to $118.9 billion from $82.7 billion.

A closer look at the components driving trade deficit shows that while net services receipts rose 17.8 per cent during the quarter due to a rise in net earnings from software services and travel receipts, net foreign direct investment stood at $4.3 billion, almost 55 per cent lower than last year’s $9.7 billion. However, net portfolio investment inflows were in the positive zone at $5.3 billion during the quarter, compared to an outflow of $11.3 billion last year.