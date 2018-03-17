NEW DELHI: The series of protests by Ola and Uber drivers, coming in quick succession all across India over the last several months, is escalating. On March 22, these drivers who say their platforms have become “places of low pay and foul play” plan to gherao the Parliament building demanding government intervention. Drivers of the cab aggregators allege that the firms are biased when it comes to granting them long rides, with which comes more money. “The app is very partial as it gives long rides to company-owned cars. The general ones are left to take petty rides where they hardly make any money,” Ravi Rathod, vice president of Sarvodya Drivers Association of Delhi told Express.

According to Rathod, as many as 5,000 drivers from different parts of the country will join the protest with over 2,000 protestors affiliated to Ola and Uber. The officials of the two companies haven’t issued any comment yet, however, a well informed source at Ola said that it is unlikely that there would be large turnout considering they would endure a loss of pay.Upon meeting the demands of the drivers, he said it is very difficult for the earnings to get back to their previous level because the market dynamics has changed. The experts agree to it too.

“You see, the investors have poured in a lot of money. They want them to cut losses and become profitable and for that trimming the promotional offers are necessary,” an expert said, adding that rides are likely to become expensive in coming days.Meanwhile, the drivers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from the midnight of March 18. The strike is expected to be observed in key cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.