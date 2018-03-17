NEW DELHI: The joint parliamentary committee formed to examine the controversial Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill has been given more time to submit its final report on the issue by the Lok Sabha. The decision comes after a motion to grant the committee time up to the last day of the Monsoon Session of 2018 was moved.

This is the second time the committee has been given additional time, as an extension was granted in December last year.

The FRDI Bill has been at the centre of a controversy since its introduction in the Lok Sabha in August 2017. Concerns have been raised in various quarters about certain provisions in the Bill which proposes to create a framework for overseeing of financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial services (NBFC) companies and stock exchanges in case of insolvency.

The main point of contention however, is the “bail-in” clause in the draft legislation, which several experts have observed as a potential threat to bank deposits in the form of savings accounts. Currently, only deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh are protected under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act that is sought to be repealed by the bill. Vociferous protests regarding the ‘bail-in’ clause however, had forced the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee to look into the Bill and submit a report by December 2017. But, in December, the joint committee was given time till the last day of the ongoing Budget session.

Now that the deadline for the report has been extended once again, the FRDI Bill is unlikely to come up before Parliament before the committee submits its recommendations during the monsoon session, which generally convenes during July and August every year.

