The drug will be manufactured at Zydus Cadila's formulation manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad.

NEW DELHI: Zydus Cadila today said it has got final nod from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for marketing Omeprazole and Sodium bicarbonate capsules, used for treating stomach and esophagus problems such as ulcers.

The drug will be manufactured at the Group's formulation manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad.

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from USFDA to market Omeprazole and Sodium bicarbonate capsules 20 mg/1100 mg (OTC)," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The drug is also used to for preventing stomach bleeding in very ill patents, it said.

The group now has more than 180 approvals and has so far filed over 320 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

The company, a global pharmaceutical firm, employs over 21,000 people worldwide.