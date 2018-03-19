NEW DELHI: The millennial generation has lowest interest in agriculture career because of lack of job security, poor awareness about the scope of the sector and dearth of entrepreneurial spirit, a latest study said.

During the 2017 calendar year, there was 25 per cent drop in the average number of agriculture related job searches per week, it said.

However, there is promising growth in the agriculture sector given the rapid rate at which Indian farmers are adapting to mechanisation, which experts believe is in line with the government's ambitious goal of doubling farm income by 2022, it added.

According to the study, conducted by a job website Indeed, job seekers in the age group of 21 to 25 year old  the millennial generation comprising fresh graduates, newcomers to the industry and interns  show the lowest level of interest in agriculture jobs.

Lack of job security, poor awareness about the scope of the sector and dearth of entrepreneurial spirit are perceived to be hindering new entrants, it said in a statement.

However, the age group of 31 to 35 year old exhibits a higher than average interest in this category of jobs, presumably having acquired the requisite knowledge and skills to overcome these hurdles, it said.

The study also indicated that the number of youth engaged in the sector has increased by 4 per cent since 2007.

"All these statistics point to a prospective rise in employment in the sector; provided the jobs created can be formalised".

Given the government's impetus towards the development of the agricultural segment and strengthening the rural economy, the need of the hour is to encourage job seekers to venture into the farming and agriculture-related market, it added.

"Today, the agriculture sector in India is a promising place to build a career, given the government's efforts to enhance India's production capabilities," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.

With emerging state-of-the-art courses such as agribusiness, agricultural resource management, food sciences and technologies, and so on, one can look forward to well-equipped professionals in the field, he said.

Of late, several Indian startups have taken to the trend of clean labelling', wherein they make use of wholly natural substances in their products.

According to the study, clean labelling companies in India such as RAW Pressery, Epigamia, Paperboat, Jus Divine, Antidote, and 24 Mantra, among others, are likely to seek talent to further their goal of bringing a wholesome lifestyle to their consumers.

"Projected to be one of the country's burgeoning sunrise sectors in the coming year, the clean labelling' sector shows promise of a rapid boom," it added.