HYDERABAD: To cater to the increasing demand for large appliances like air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators and others during this summer, Amazon.in is focusing on increasing its specialised network and storage space for large appliances and furniture.

The e-commerce giant has launched six more specialised Fulfilment Centres (FCs) in Coimbatore, Pune, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bhopal and 25 additional delivery stations to exclusively cater to the demand for large appliances and furniture. With these additions, Amazon.in now has a specialised network of 15 FCs spreading over 1.3 million square feet with 5 million cubic feet of storage space and 60 delivery stations exclusively catering to large appliances and furniture categories.

“Given the summer season, customer demand for large appliances, especially refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers and washing machines, has increased multifold. To cater to it, we have already expanded our existing storage capacity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. Further expansion of the specialised fulfilment network will ensure faster delivery to customers across 6,500 pin codes in the country, with customers in 30 cities now being able to avail next-day delivery services in these categories.

Our investments in this specialised network will allow us to come closer to customers and offer faster delivery of large appliances and furniture,” said Akhil Saxena, VP, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, at a press meet in Hyderabad on Monday.“We have doubled our storage space, delivery station network in just this one year and with a total of 62 FCs across all categories, we have a storage capacity of 18.5 million cubic feet, the largest in the industry,” he said.